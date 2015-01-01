AC Milan: new director of youth sector revealed

AC Milan are about to name a new director of their youth sector, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. According to the Italian paper Massimiliano Mirabelli has identified Mario Beretta as the club’s new technical coordinator of the club’s academy.



The former Parma and Siena manager will work alongside Filippo Galli who is the current director of youth sector. Galli, a former AC Milan player, has done a great job during his time in charge of the rossoneri academy and AC Milan want the duo to work together to develop the youth sector even more.



Beretta did also train Saronno, Como, Ternana, Chievo, Lecce, Torino and Paok but spent the last few years in charge of Cagliari’s academy. Beretta re-organized the rossoblu youth sector and is now ready to begin a new experience at AC Milan.



The Serie A giants are also focusing on the future and want Beretta to be the man who will develop the champions of tomorrow.

