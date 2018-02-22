AC Milan news: Cutrone wanted by European giants, Wilshere latest
25 March at 13:45AC Milan are not only focused on the final part of the campaign but chiefs of the Serie A giants are already making plans for the next season.
The likes of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic have already reached an agreement with the rossoneri but of course they won’t be the only players moving to the San Siro in the summer.
Arsenal star Jack Wilshere is also being monitored by the Serie A giants. The Englishman is out of his contract in the summer and according to The Sun, the Gunners will only accept to sell him if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Calciomercato.com revealed the details behind negotiations between Wilshere and AC Milan yesterday and as of now it is hard to imagine the player join the rossoneri in the summer.
Meantime Tuttosport writes that Patrick Cutrone is wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Monaco but the rossoneri are soon going to offer him a new deal.
