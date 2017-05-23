AC Milan news: Espanyol make keepers’ move permanent, star defender completes medical
23 May at 18:15AC Milan are one of the busiest Serie A club in terms of transfer negotiations. The rossoneri have managed to make return to Europe and their new owners are ready to splash the cash to make new signings in the summer.
As we reported yesterday Mateo Musacchio is undergoing medical with the Serie A giants. The Argentinean completed the second part of his medical today and the club are expected to announce his signing within the next few hours. AC Milan have just posted a picture of Musacchio in Milanello.
The rossoneri will complete the signing of Musacchio for € 15 million plus € 3 million add-ons.
Meantime, Espanyol have made Diego Lopez’s loan move permanent. The Spaniard joined the LaLiga side on loan with option to buy last summer and today they have officially confirmed the signing of the former Real Madrid goalkeeper who has signed a two-year deal with the Barcelona-based club.
#DiegoLópezPerico, fitxat!— RCD ESPANYOL OFICIAL (@RCDEspanyol) May 23, 2017
El portero seguirá en el #RCDE las tres próximas temporadas: https://t.co/hVEYNr62Mk pic.twitter.com/df1yW9Wmuz
#ACMilan comunica di aver ceduto a titolo definitivo Diego Lopez al @RCDEspanyol.— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2017
Diego Lopez sold to RCD Espanyol on a permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/OwcgpRrdi6
