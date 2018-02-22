AC Milan news: Gattuso meets Fassone & Mirabell, Biglia speaks out on injury
26 April at 20:20AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso met both Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli in Milanello today. The rossoneri sit seventh in the Serie A table and have confirmed Gattuso that the club’s objective is to qualify for Europa League at least.
The rossoneri do not want to go through the tournament’s play-off again in the summer and aim to leapfrog Atalanta in 6th place. AC Milan’s home defeat against Benevento last week did complicate AC Milan’s plans to qualify for the group stages of Europa League but with four games left, the rossoneri can still get the sixth place.
Another way to qualify for Europe would be to win the Coppa Italia against Juventus on the 9th of May.
The club’s chiefs have also informed Gattuso about the plans for the future and probably how the club will deal with the Financial Fair Play.
In the meantime, Lucas Biglia has confirmed that he could return to action before the end of the season. “Doctors say I will take six weeks to recover but I am optimist and I am determined to play the last two games of the season. I want to play as much as possible before the World Cup, I’ve already talked to Sampaoli.”
