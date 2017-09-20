AC Milan news live: Bonucci and Biglia react to SPAL win, Montolivo injury update
21 September at 14:20Here’s our live coverage of AC Milan news.
13.41 - AC Milan have confirmed the injury of Riccardo Montolivo (more)
12.14 - AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone did not attend yesterday's game against SPAL due to fever.
12.10 – Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has admitted that the Old Lady is interested in signing AC Milan target Roberto Pellegri who has been shining for Genoa in the last few games. (find out more)
The rossoneri beat SPAL 2-0 yesterday night with Franck Kessié who is being praised by all Italian media this morning. The Ivorian got on the scoresheet alongside Ricardo Rodriguez has both players were surgical from the spot to help AC Milan claim the three points.
Talking to Sport Mediaset at the end of the game, AC Milan star Lucas Biglia said: “We did learn from the defeat against Lazio, that’s how big teams improve. We believe in ourselves.”
Leonardo Bonucci shared his thoughts on the win with a Instagram message that reads: “3 nice points, making us hungrier abour results. However, nothing has already been achieved! We need to think about sunday and keep improving.”
3 punti che fanno bene, che devono farci venire ancora più fame di risultati. Finora non abbiamo fatto niente! Da domani già testa a domenica, per continuare a migliorare e ripetersi. // 3 nice points, making us hungrier abour results. However, nothing has already been achieved! We need to think about sunday and keep improving. #LB19 #WeAreATeam #HungrierThanEver
Go to comments