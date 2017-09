Here’s our live coverage of AC Milan news.Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has admitted that the Old Lady is interested in signing AC Milan target Roberto Pellegri who has been shining for Genoa in the last few games. ( find out more The rossoneri beat SPAL 2-0 yesterday night with Franck Kessié who is being praised by all Italian media this morning. The Ivorian got on the scoresheet alongside Ricardo Rodriguez has both players were surgical from the spot to help AC Milan claim the three points.Talking to Sport Mediaset at the end of the game, AC Milan star Lucas Biglia said: “We did learn from the defeat against Lazio, that’s how big teams improve. We believe in ourselves.”Leonardo Bonucci shared his thoughts on the win with a Instagram message that reads: “3 nice points, making us hungrier abour results. However, nothing has already been achieved! We need to think about sunday and keep improving.”