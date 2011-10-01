AC Milan news: talks ongoing for exciting winger, Lazio agree Paletta deal
30 August at 17:45AC Milan will be pretty busy in the last few hours one negotiations. Our AC Milan reporter Daniele Longo claims Gabriel Paletta is close to joining Lazio as the rossoneri and the biancocelesti have agreed the player’s price-tag.
AC Milan will sell Paletta for € 2.5 million and Lazio are close to reaching an agreement with the player as well. Paletta has yet to reach an agreement over the length of his contract but in the next few hours there should be the green light.
Meantime the rossoneri are in talks over the signing of Anwar El Ghazi.
Jorge Mendes has offered the former Ajax star to the Serie A giants but AC Milan won’t be able to match his € 10 million price-tag if they fail to sell more player than just Paletta.
The rossoneri are still looking for a top midfielder or an attacking winger and El Ghazi could be the right person at the right time provided that more players will leave the San Siro in the coming hours.
