AC Milan offer City target new deal, newly promoted Serie A club want out of favour striker
25 May at 16:45AC Milan’s transfer priority is to extend Gigio Donnarumma’s contract as the current deal of the 18-year-old goalkeeper expires in June 2018. The promising goalkeeper has attracted the interest of several European clubs and Manchester City are reported to be the most interested club in signing the product of Milan academy.
According to today’s edition of Il Giornale, AC Milan have already prepared an offer for the player’s contract extension. A CMilan’s proposal is a new € 3 million-a-year deal (Donnarumma’s current salary is € 250.000 a –year) plus the captain armband. The player is willing to extend his stay at the club but his agent Mino Raiola wants to listen to offers of every other club interested.
Meantime, newly promoted Serie A side SPAL are reported to be interested in signing out of favour striker Gianluca Lapadula who joined the rossoneri last summer but may be shown the exit door at the end of the season given that several new strikers are expected to move to the San Siro.
Go to comments