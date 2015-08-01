AC Milan on alert as Raiola and Psg open Donnarumma January talks
05 January at 19:00AC Milan fans are concerned about the future of their goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma as the player’s agent Mino Raiola has reportedly met Psg to discuss a possible January transfer for the 18-year-old.
Donnarumma signed a contract extension with AC Milan in the summer but it is no secret that his agent is plotting to move the talented goalkeeper somewhere else.
Real Madrid have retired from the race to sign ‘Gigio’ and according to Rai Sport (via ilmilanista), Psg are now pushing to sign the promising goalkeeper in the current transfer window.
Psg’s goalkeeper Trapp, in fact, wants to leave Paris in the current transfer window and the Ligue 1 giants are long time admirers of the Italy International who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world despite his age.
Raiola is reported to have met Psg’s director of football Antero Henrique in Montecarlo to discuss a possible move of Donnarumma in Paris.
The 18-year-old has no release clause included in his contract and Raiola had been trying to rescind the player’s contract claiming that Donnarumma suffered moral abuse when he signed his AC Milan contract extension last summer.
