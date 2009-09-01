AC Milan open new contract talks with Cutrone
11 February at 13:11AC Milan are going to offer their star striker Patrick Cutrone a new deal, reports in Italy claim.
The 19-year-old signed a contract extension with AC Milan only a few months ago but his great performances this season have convinced chiefs of the rossoneri hierarchy to offer him another new deal.
Cutrone will be offered a pay-raise and talks with the player’s entourage have already begun.
The 19-year-old has 12 goals and in 28 appearances with AC Milan so far this season and his current contract is set to expire in 2021. AC Milan may not extend the contract’s length but are determined to offer their star striker a new contract.
Signing the likes of Andre Silva and Kalinic cost AC Milan over € 50 million last summer but Cutrone, a product of the club’s academy, has been AC Milan’s best striker this season and the club want to reward him for what he’s been doing in the first senior campaign of his career.
