AC Milan open talks over new stadium

Yesterday afternoon AC Milan COO Alessandro Sorbone met with representatives of the Milano City Council regarding the future home of the Rossoneri.



Sorbone explained afterwards that "We hired a group of specialized consultants in order to evaluate the Stadium project. We are talking about a preliminary meeting. We are ready and willing to evaluate all the possibilites from the co.management of the San Siro to other areas of Milano to build a a new stadium where Milan are owners. The meeting was signified by maximum openness and constructiveness."



AC Milan have had the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as their homeground since the ground was built in 1925 and it was not until 1947 that cross town rivals Inter moved into the stadium that has since then been the home of both Milano clubs.

