AC Milan open talks with Reina as as Donnarumma’s future remains uncertain

AC Milan have already set their sights on a possible replacement for Gigio Donnarumma who may leave the rossoneri at the end of the season. The player’s agent Mino Raiola is not on good terms with the club’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli and if the club fail to qualify for Champions League this season, the rossoneri may be forced to sell one of their stars in the summer.



Donnarumma does not want AC Milan exit at the moment but in the summer he could demand to leave the club to play in the Champions League.



Real Madrid and Psg are being linked with welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have identified Pepe Reina as a possible replacement for the 19-year-old.



Reina’s Napoli contract expires at the end of the season and Max Mirabelli is reported to have already made contract to sign him as a free agent in the summer, should Donnarumma decide to leave the San Siro.

