AC Milan open transfer talks to sign Barcelona winger on a permanent deal
04 April at 14:15No secret that AC Milan want Gerard Deulofeu to move to the club on a permanent deal. The Spaniard moved to the San Siro in a dry loan deal from Everton in January and has imposed himself as one of the most talented wingers in Serie A since.
Deulofeu struggled with game time at Everton but with three assists and one goal in 11 appearances with AC Milan he has managed to make return to Spain national team scoring his first senior goal against France last week.
The Serie A giants do not have an option to make the winger’s move permanent but Barcelona can sign Deulofeu activating a € 12 million buy-back clause at the end of the season. The Spaniard, in fact, is a product of the club’s academy and Barcelona are reported to be willing to take the player back to the Nou Camp.
As we reported yesterday, however, AC Milan do not want to lose the player and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcionews 24) Adriano Galliani has already opened transfer talks to sign Deulofeu. Barcelona’s international director of sport Ariedo Braida, in fact, has been working for AC Milan and of course he’s a very close friend of Adriano Galliani as he was the rossoneri director of sport back in the ‘90s.
Although the duo is on very good terms, Galliani may not be able to finalize the negotiations as Chinese entrepreneur Yinghong Li is expected to complete the club’s takeover in ten days with Galliani who is going to step down as AC Milan’s CEO on the 14th of April.
