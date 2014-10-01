AC Milan owner sends organization-wide email on eve of Derby

On Tuesday morning, AC Milan owner Yonghong Li sent a letter to the entire organization thanking them for their hard work in a difficult season.



Here’s the letter, in full:



"To the entire Rossoneri team, to all Club employees.



On the occasion of these festivities, I would like first of all to thank all of you for their hard work and tireless efforts, and to extend my sincerest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your families. The days spent together in 2017 have made me perceive the value of the Rossoneri colors and the sense of responsibility towards the Club.



Although there is often a great distance separating us, I am always at your side, always fighting with you. The glorious past of Milan is imprinted in all our hearts; the new chapter we have to write it all together, dedicating ourselves in every way for the healthy and lasting development of the Club, and the continuous growth of the technical level of the team. Returning again among the main European clubs must be the constant and common goal for each of us.



In this journey, it is inevitable that difficulties and obstacles will be encountered, but we, as a family as we are, will support each other side by side and encourage each other. I have complete confidence in this great family, I am sure we will overcome every obstacle, because you all represent the necessary foundation to return to the roof of Europe. To succeed, I hope with all my heart that our players face every moment of training and the match with an unparalleled commitment, and that they always fight: for the fact that we are Milan, for the shirt they wear, and for all the supporters who support us. Likewise, I would like to welcome the full and sincere cooperation of all the management and employees of the Club, that you work together and that you work together to achieve the common goal. I will support you strongly.



Finally, allow me once again to offer my best wishes, Yonghong Li.”



He is expected to attend tomorrow’s Coppa Italia edition of the Derby della Mole.

