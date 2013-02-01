AC Milan ponder audacious Cavani bid as Mbappé inches closer to Psg

AC Milan are still looking for a top class striker to sign this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andrea Belotti are not likely to join the San Siro whilst Nikola Kalinic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are reported to be the ‘easiest’ strikers to join at this stage of the summer transfer window.



There is, however, a new hit-man that AC Milan could consider signing before the current window shuts.



The rossoneri, in fact, could make an attempt to sign Psg star Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay star is coming from his best season ever. In the 2016/17 campaign he netted 49 goals in 50 games in all competitions and he is definitely one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment.



Psg are not willing to sell but Cavani could be willing to accept a fresh challenge after so many years spent in Paris.



​Signing the former Napoli star will be nothing easy and contacts between the two clubs have not even started yet.



The signing of Neymar and the possible arrival on Kylian Mbappé, however, will force Psg to sell some of their strikers and AC Milan are keeping a close eye on the Uruguay star.

