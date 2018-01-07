AC Milan ponder January swap deal to sign Arsenal target
08 January at 18:15Despite Massimiliano Mirabelli’s claims to the contrary, reports continue to suggest that AC Milan will look to strengthen their midfield during this month’s transfer window.
Since early last summer, the Rossoneri have been linked with a move to sign Udinese’s Jakub Jankto, who has been in impressive form for the Friulani over the last 18 months.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mirabelli will look to reduce the Pozzo family’s €25 million asking price by including Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez in his offer. That is despite the fact Boca Juniors remain determined to take the 24-year-old to La Bombonera in what is proving to be a very ambitious recruitment drive by the Buenos Aires giants.
Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport suggests that Milan are more likely to offer young midfielder Manuel Locatelli in part exchange as he would provide Massimo Oddo’s side with an almost like for like replacement for the reported Arsenal target.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport | Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
