Cm.com’s Andrea Distaso discusses the importance of one player in the new Milan. He took very little time to enter the heart of his new fans, but especially his new coach, who at the moment will not take him off the field. With 9 appearances in the first 10 official games, Franck Kessie is already a pillar of this Milan. No other teammate had matched his time in this early championship, and Montella chose him as one of the first arrivals in the summer, behind only Ricardo Rodriguez. Confidence in the player is confirmed in the facts, with two goals on as many attempts, against Crotone and last night against Spal.

VICE BONUCCI - Indispensable in the field for his unique features with respect to others, but he is also ready to cover the role of the central defender. It’s a position he has already played during his first experiences with Ivory Coast. A valuable option to play as a vice Bonucci, if necessary, but right now it could become much more complicated. The former Atalanta player is nearly impossible to substitute for his role in the middle of the pitch, and the injury to Montolivo confirms this complication.

HOW TO REPLACE HIM? - In recent times, it’s suggested that Montella could be ready to give more space to Locatelli, who has the characteristics to double as a player who can both play out of the back and create opportunities going forward. Then there is the option, in the less demanding matches, that Montella could decide to deploy Bonaventura and Calhanoglu together internally to maintain possession and balance in the midfield.