AC Milan pounce on Chelsea target as top defender hands in transfer request
25 April at 13:50AC Milan are considering signing Chelsea target Fauzi Ghoulam as a possible replacement for their regular starter Mattia De Sciglio who has reportedly demanded the rossoneri to leave the club at the end of the season.
The contract of De Sciglio runs until 2018 and the player was heavily booed for his poor performance against Empoli at the week-end. The player is a long time target of Juventus and the Old Lady’s boss Max Allegri has made him Juve’s transfer priority to strengthen the bianconeri defence next season.
Both Tuttosport and Sky Sport report De Sciglio has handed AC Milan a transfer request informing his club that he’s not willing to sign a contract extension. Therefore the Serie A giants are considering making a summer bid for Ghoulam who has also thrown his future at Napoli into doubt refusing to sign a contract extension with the partenopei.
Ghoulam’s Napoli deal expires in 2018 and both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reported to be interested in signing the 26-year-old Algeria International.
