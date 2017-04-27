AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their team in the summer with several big names who have been linked with a summer move to the San Siro. Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li has recently completed the club’s takeover and the rossoneri are likely to have a huge transfer kitty available to sign new recruits.



According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has put AS Roma star Edin Dzeko on top of his transfer shortlist. The former Manchester City star is in the form of his life having netted 26 goals in Serie A this season.







The Bosnian striker is the league’s leading scorer alongside Andrea Belotti and Montella has made the 31-year-old his summer transfer priority. Trouble is, Dzeko’s contract with AS Roma expires in 2020 and the giallorossi are of course not willing to sell.



AC Milan’s interest in Dzeko is also due to Psg’s insane offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Ligue1 giants who are said to have offered the Gabon International a € 10-million-a-year to move to the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.



AC Milan had put the product of their academy on their summer shopping list but the Serie A giants would not be able to offer the player as much and Dzeko would be a much more affordable target than the Borussia Dortmund star.

