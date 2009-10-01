AC Milan pounce on unhappy €70m Real Madrid striker
31 March at 18:00AC Milan are going to change their ownership after more than 30 years with Silvio Berlusconi who is about to finalize the club’s sale to Chinese businessman Yanghong Li. After the club’s takeover, the rossoneri will have a new transfer budget at their disposal, possibly in the region of € 150 million and the most of it will be invested to sign a new world-class striker.
Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rumoured to be on top of the rossoneri transfer shortlist, Premium Sport claims Alvaro Morata is also a transfer target of AC Milan.
The Italian news outlet claims the Spaniard will ‘surely leave Real Madrid in the summer’ and that Chelsea have already made contact with him over a possible summer move to the Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid’s asking price for Morata is in the region of € 70 million and although AC Milan are interested in signing him, Chelsea remain in pole position to seal the transfer of the unhappy Real Madrid star who is reportedly ready to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in search for more game time.
