AC Milan prepare bid for former Man Utd star Depay

AC Milan are preparing a summer bid to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay, Tuttosport reports.



A few weeks ago, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported AC Milan’s interest in the Holland International who has 12 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season.



AC Milan want to strengthen their attacking department signing a new winger and Depay is one of the first names in the rossoneri shortlist.



​Depay’s price-tag is in the region of € 30 million and AC Milan are planning to match his transfer fee by selling some of their more disappointing strikers this season: Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva.



The Portuguese midfielder is wanted by both Arsenal and Monaco and his agent Jorge Mendes is willing to listen to offers of other clubs in the summer.



AC Milan are also close to completing the signings of both Pepe Reina and Milan Strinic who are set to join the San Siro hierarchy for free at the end of the season.

