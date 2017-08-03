AC Milan prepare opening bid for Chelesea’s Diego Costa
03 August at 13:06AC Milan are preparing an opening bid to sign the out of favour Chelsea striker Diego Costa. The Spain International is going to leave Chelsea this summer and although his biggest desire is to return to Atletico Madrid, the Colchoneros won’t be able to complete his signing before the beginning of next January.
Il Corriere dello Sport reports AC Milan are ready to make an opening loan offer to sign the 28-year-old striker.
The offer of the rossoneri would include an option to make the striker’s move permanent.
Diego Costa is believed to have become the rossoneri summer transfer priority after that they failed to wrap up a deal for Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
AC Milan are also interested in signing Nikola Kalinic but Il Corriere dello Sport understands that Diego Costa is now the priority of the rossoneri who are going to enter transfer talks in the coming days.
