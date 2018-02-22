AC Milan prepare renewal for Chelsea and Juventus target
28 February at 11:55According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, AC Milan are set to offer Alessio Romagnoli a new contract very soon in order to ward off interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Indeed, the Rossoneri rejected an offer worth around €40 million from the Blues back in the summer of 2016, believing the former Roma man could go on to become one of the best defenders in the world.
In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has excelled alongside the vastly experienced Leonardo Bonucci. Gennaro Gattuso has helped take his game to the next level, and so it therefore comes as no surprise that the club are determined to tie him down to a long-term deal.
Serie A rivals Juventus have been linked with a potential summer swoop, as Beppe Marotta looks to take advantage of the Milanese giants’ uncertain financial situation. That said, it is not expected that the Diavolo will have any problems in persuading the Anzio native to commit to the club for the next few years.
