AC Milan president refuses take over offers
10 December at 11:02AC Milan have had a terrible start to the season both on and off the pitch. The rossoneri have already sacked Vincenzo Montella replacing him with Gennaro Gattuso and inside the club’s control room things are not going any better.
Uefa, in fact, are likely to reject the club’s business plan for the next few years. The rossoneri did not respects Uefa’s Financial Fair Play this season and their plan to reduce their debts is reported to have not satisfied Uefa’s parameters.
The club’s CEO Marco Fassone is working with Elliot and the Highbridge Found with daily meeting that should lead to solve a situation that has become pretty complicated. According to Il Corriere della Sera, representatives of both funds have been meeting Fassone every single day this week. Both groups are open to loan the club € 400 million if Younghong Li will persuade Uefa to accept his business plan.
The owner of the rossoneri hierarchy is also reported to have rejected a couple ot take over offers. One of those had been made by Roberto Pini. The Chinese business man does not want to sell the club but is open to include a new member in the board of directors.
Go to comments