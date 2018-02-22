AC Milan president set to miss Arsenal match
06 March at 17:00AC Milan president Yonghong Li is set to return to China before Thursday night’s crunch UEFA Europa League encounter with Arsenal, having paid the final €10 million capital increase as the Rossoneri look to get their finances in order.
Mr. Li watched the team train at Milanello, while CEO Marco Fassone has updated him on the latest developments concerning the refinancing plan for their debts owed to the Elliot fund. Paying them off before the October deadline remains their number one priority.
Meanwhile, a mandate has been given to Merrill Lynch to look for new investors who can help put the club on a more solid financial footing. According to Corriere della Sera, the investment bank will not only deal with debt incurred by the club, but also that of the owner’s holding company. The plan is to separate the debt by finding around a dozen investors rather than a single fund.
The Rossoneri hope to have everything signed, sealed and delivered before UEFA come calling about reaching a settlement agreement, which is likely to be at the end of March or the beginning of April.
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments