AC Milan president writes open letter to fans on the first-year anniversary of new ownership
12 April at 21:00AC Milan president Yonghong Li has written an open letter to the rossoneri fans on the day of the first anniversary of his presidency. The letter was published by the club’s official website:
Dear AC Milan fans,
I’m very excited to say that today we are celebrating our first-year anniversary with the Club.
Many things happened during the past 12 months. Last summer, we pursued with true passion the most important financial investment in the Club’s history, building the current young, talented and challenging team, led by Rino Gattuso, a passionate and inspirational Head Coach who has my full support, the support of the management team, of all AC Milan people and, I’m sure, of all fans worldwide.
While facing all the challenges along the way, the progress made this year would not have been possible without the commitment of each and every employee. For that, I am very grateful.
I’d take this opportunity to stress once again we are fully committed in this project for AC Milan's growth. Of course, we still have a long way to go to achieve our goal, which is to bring the club back to where it belongs: at the top of European football. While we are celebrating a positive first year, we know this is only the beginning of our project to make AC Milan successful and stable, a project we shall pursue aiming to excellence, and fully respecting all the financial commitments we undertook. Your passion, our passion, will be our daily inspiration.
‘The stars are our winning post’. Thank you all, for your support during the first year of this young and exciting team, together we can achieve something truly special.
Forza Milan!
