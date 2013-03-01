AC Milan press conference recap as Montella announces squad list for Lazio clash

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella talked to media on Saturday afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Lazio. Our reporter Daniele Longo was at Milanello to follow the press conference of the Italian manager.



TOMORROW’S GAME: ‘It’s going to bea n important game. We have many new players and we still to know each other. Lazio is a good team, pragmatic and experienced. They snatched great results winning against Juve and Chievo.”



INTERNATIONAL BREAK – “It’s a pity Conti got injured. Gomez is also injured and is not eligible to play. We are used to this. There are many expectations but tomorrow’s game won’t be a decisive one.”



CUTRONE – “He is doing very well. The club and I decided not to loan him out, we know he needs time but he can improve.”



SIMONE INZAGHI – “I really respect him. He is a pragmatic manager who knows how to work with the team.”



ROMAGNOLI AND BONAVENTURA – “They are improving, they will be eligible to play soon. Alessio [Romagnoli] could play in Europa League.”



BIGLIA – “He is a smart footballer. He will start tomorrow. It’s not going to be an easy game for him but I am sure he’ll do well.”



TRANSFER WINDOW – “The club deserve to get 10 out of 10 for what they did. I think the best clubs take four transfer windows to have a competitive team. We could have made some mistake but the club did a great job. Some new signings are not playing but that does not mean they are not AC Milan material. I play the fittest players, things could change soon.”



CALHANOGLU AND ANDRE SILVA – “Calha has plenty of talent and can adapt very well. He needs time and can play in attack or in midfield. He needs to improve his strength but I am sure we’ll take him to the top. Andre Silva and Kalinic will have space. Silva is not a flop, he has talent but needs to improve, we are here for this.”





AC Milan squad list for Lazio clash:



KEEPERS: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari

DEFENDERS: Abate, Antonelli, Bonucci, Calabria, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata

MIDFIELDERS: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo

STRIKER: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.