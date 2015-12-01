AC Milan: price tag of Arsenal and Everton target revealed

La Gazzetta dello Sport has used Wallabies – a company which deals in estimating the value of footballers across the globe – to establish the price tag of André Silva.



According to the Milan-based newspaper, the Portuguese is currently worth around €31 million. Therefore, it is clear that his value has slightly deprecated since last summer, when the Rossoneri paid FC Porto €38 million to secure his services.



Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Everton remain interested in taking him off Milan’s hands, and reports suggest they will pursue him again at the end of the season.



Massimiliano Mirabelli will be reluctant to allow him to leave San Siro for less money than he spent on him, or that will look like an admission of making a mistake. The 22-year-old has been in fine form in the UEFA Europa League, but struggled to nail down a starting spot in Serie A under both Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)