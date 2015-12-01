AC Milan promise Montella huge transfer kitty to ward off Juve and Roma
05 April at 10:17AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is said to be a target of both Juventus and AS Roma as both clubs could see their managers leave at the end of the season. Allegri is contracted with Juventus until 2018 but he could be leaving the club to join Arsenal or take a sabbatical after spending three years at the J Stadium. The future of Luciano Spalletti is also up in the air with the Italian tactician’s contract that expires in June and the manager that has been insisting that he will step up as AS Roma coach if he fails to win any trophy this season.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs are considering Vincenzo Montella as their potential new boss as the aeroplanino is having a very good season in charge of AC Milan. The rossoneri, however, want Montella to commit his future to the club and the Italian paper reports that the club’s new DS Massimiliano Mirabelli has already made contact with the manager to inform him about the transfer budget for the summer which could be in the region of € 150 million.
