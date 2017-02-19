AC Milan put €80m striker on top of their summer shopping list
19 February at 11:25AC Milan will be building almost a brand-new squad in the summer with Chinese Consortium Sino-Europe that will have fresh cash available to make new signings at the end of the season. New Chinese owners are set to complete the club’s takeover on the 3rd of March, beginning a new course of the club after 31 years of Berlusconi presidency.
Tonight’s San Siro clash against Fiorentina will be the last one for the Italian businessman as the club’s owner.
Of course, there are many players the rossoneri need to sign if they want to fill the gap with Inter, AS Roma, Napoli and Juventus and according to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan have put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on top of their summer shopping list.
The Gabon International played in the club’s youth sector before moving to St. Etienne and Borussia Dortmund. AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is a long-time admirer of the 27-year-old who is also being linked with moves to either Real Madrid or Manchester City. The Bundesliga giants’ director of sport has recently claimed that Aubameyang won’t be leaving the Westfalen Stadion for less than € 80 million.
