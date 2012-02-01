AC Milan put star winger on the market but there are no offers yet

AC Milan have put M’Baye Niang on the market but, at the moment, there are no clubs interested in signing the Franch winger in the January transfer window, Sky Italia reports.



New AC Milan signing Gerard Deulofeu will replace the Frenchman on the left wing and Vincenzo Montella has no more long-term plans for the former Genoa star who has been delivering inconsistent performances for the rossoneri over the last few months despite an encouraging start to the season.



​Niang is said to be a transfer target of Arsenal but the Gunners might be interested in signing the 22-year-old winger in the summer only as the Premier League giants still hope to convince Alexis Sanchez to extend his stay at the club.



If the Chile International fails to agree to terms on a new deal with Arsenal, Niang is one of the players shortlisted by the Gunners to replace him. Inter star Ivan Perisic is also on the club’s radars.

