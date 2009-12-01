AC Milan, Raiola: ‘Donnarumma talks on hold’

AC Milan star ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma turned 18th on the 25 of February but the promising Italian goalkeeper has yet to reach an agreement with the Serie A giants over his first pro contract. His agent Mino Raiola has thrown Donnarumma’s future at the San Siro into doubt by claiming that he has yet to meet representatives of the new board to discuss a new deal for his client.



“It’s hard to be a regular starter in Italy at his age”, Donnarumma told Sky Italia.



“I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what will happen next. We’ve decided not to talk about the future of Donnarumma but I haven’t spoken with any representative of the new board yet. To me, AC Milan is still represented by Galliani. I can’t really talk about new owners because I don’t know them.”



“Donnarumma does his job and i do mine. I must think about his future then he has the last word. Of course I must consider which club AC Milan will become. He doesn’t deserve a great AC Milan, Donnarumma deserves a big club. My job is not being the fan of a club.”

