AC Milan: Raiola meets Donnarumma, not Fassone

Mino Raiola was expected to arrive in Milan at the start of this week to have a discussion with Marco Fassone concerning his client Gigio Donnarumma according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The plans seemingly changed as in the end, Raiola just met up with Donnarumma to have a discussion concerning his actual situation. There was no meeting with Fassone but this meeting will likely occur in the near future when things are a little less turbulent for the rossoneri club.



CURRENT SITUATION - Even if there was a lot of tension around Donnarumma in the past few days, this tension is now surrounding Milan as a whole instead. During the Verona game, Donnarumma did receive a few cheers from Milan fans as there seems to be much less tension on this front. But will there be a new storm to come? It all depends on Raiola at this point as he doesn't seem to have a great understanding with the rossoneri club. A January departure is highly unlikely but things could change come summer time.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)