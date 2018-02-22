AC Milan: Raiola names Donnarumma price tag
18 April at 16:50According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, there is a real possibility that Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave AC Milan during this summer’s transfer window.
The goalkeeper’s agent, Mino Raiola, has grown increasingly convinced that a move elsewhere would be the best solution for his client and will push for him to join either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain before the start of next season.
However, the 19-year-old will not come cheaply to any potential suitors, with the Rossoneri set to demand at least €60 million before the will entertain the idea of selling him.
Technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has a massive job on his hands this summer as he looks to strengthen the squad in several key areas, especially given the fact that Gennaro Gattuso is weighing up the possibility of switching to a narrower 4-3-1-2 formation.
Check out our gallery to find out who else could leave Il Diavolo over the course of the next few months.
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments