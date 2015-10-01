AC Milan, Raiola still in two minds over Donnarumma contract extension
03 January at 12:45One of AC Milan’s priority is to make their teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma sign a contract extension. The two parties are said to have already found an agreement, but the player’s agent Mino Raiola has yet to give his client green light to sign a new deal with the club.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport and many other Italian media, the powerful players’ agent is still in two minds as he wants to know the plans for the future of new owners who are going to acquire a majority stake in the club by the 3rd of March.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Chinese Government is expected to authorize the transaction on the 28th of February and that the deal will be announced a few days later. Sino-Europe, the Chinese group that is going to take over at the club, has already announced that the club’s takeover will be completed on the 3rd of March.
Donnarumma turns 18 on the 25th of February and AC Milan hope to make him sign a new contract before that date. Before committing Donnarumma’s future to the rossoneri, however, Raiola wants to know which future new owners imagine for the club and if their plans match the Italian goalkeeper’s ambitions.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
