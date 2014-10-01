AC Milan raise Cutrone valuation
18 February at 10:20Serie A giants AC Milan have increased their vaulation for prized asset Patrick Cutrone, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The 20-year-old Italian became the rossoneri's highest goalscorer in the last calendar year and has now become the club's first choice striker as well under Rino Gattuso. This season, he has scored 11 times in all competitions, scoring five times in the Serie A.
Per Corrierre dello Sport, the youngster's valuation has been raised to about 40 million pounds and Milan now see him an indispensable member of the squad. Former boss Vincenzo Montella was about to loan him out at the beginning of the season, but ended up keeping him as a third choice striker behind summer signings Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva.
Gattuso though, has been left impressed by Cutrone, who seems to symbolize the rossoneri spirit. Gattuso has spoken in a recent interview that he must find a girlfriend and he too has realied how important a player Cutrone is for Milan now and for the future.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
