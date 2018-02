giants

have

increased

their

vaulation

prized

asset

Patrick

Cutrone

reports

20-year-old

Italian

became

highest

goalscorer

calendar

year

now

become

choice

striker

Gattuso

scored

times

competitions

scoring

five

times

youngster's

valuation

raised

about

million

pounds

now

see

him

indispensable

member

squad

Former

Montella

was

about

loan

him

beginning

but

ended

keeping

him

third

choice

striker

behind

summer

signings

Nikola

Kalinic

Andre

Gattuso

though

left

impressed

Cutrone

seems

symbolize

spirit

Gattuso

spoken

recent

interview

find

girlfriend

too

realied

important

player

Cutrone

now