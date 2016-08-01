AC Milan ready to accept Boca’s latest bid for wantaway defender

According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are ready to accept Boca Juniors’ latest offer for Gustavo Gómez. The Argentine champions will sign the 24-year-old centre-back on an initial 18-month loan deal (expiring on June 30, 2019) with option to buy for €5 million. By postponing the end date of the loan term, this deal will allow the Rossoneri to make no capital losses as it will have less of an impact on their budget.



Los Xeneizes have been interested in securing the services of the Paraguayan for some time, but have been unable to reach a deal until now. Indeed, they are putting together a very ambitious transfer market campaign having already signed the likes of Julio Buffarini and Emmanuel Mas. La Bombonera idol Carlos Tevez has also returned to the club after bringing an end to his stay in China with Shanghai Shenhua.



