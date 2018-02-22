AC Milan receive a big boost concerning one of their midfield targets
29 March at 19:50AC Milan had a big transfer window last summer as they invested around 200 million euros on new players. Because of the Fifa financial fair play rules, they won't likely be able to have a similar summer in 2018 but they will target a few players to reinforce their squad. One position that Mirabelli and Fassone want to improve is their midfield as one of their targets is Max Meyer. Schalke 04's sporting director spoke to the German press about his player (via 101greatgoals), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Max Meyer? Let's see. We will have to wait a little bit but we are expecting Max to leave our club come summer time as his contract will be expiring. We haven't had talks concerning a renewal as Max doesn't seem interested in this...".
Meyer appeared in 27 games so far this season for the German club as he scored 1 goal. He is set to leave as Arsenal and Liverpool also have interest in him...
