AC Milan receive positive injury update on midfield star Calhanoglu
19 April at 18:30AC Milan have been handed an injury boost as midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has not suffered a knee injury.
The Turkish international last featured in his side’s goalless draw against Napoli on 15 April. He was included in the match day squad to face Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Wednesday.
Calciomercato earlier revealed Calhanoglu did not feature against Torino as he picked up an injury. It was earlier reported that he picked up a knee injury, which could mean he could spend time on the sidelines.
According to Sky Sport, the former Bayer Leverkusen ace has no knee injury after initial diagnostics. However, the 24-year-old has slight inflammation, which forced him to sit on the bench against Torino on 18 April.
Milan face Benevento at San Siro on Saturday night and it is unlikely that Calhanoglu will be fit on time to face Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the Serie A clash this weekend.
