AC Milan reject Man City opening bid for the ‘next Donnarumma’
03 January at 13:40AC Milan have rejected Manchester City’s opening bid for Alessandro Plizzari (pic credit MQUBE) who is AC Milan’s third-choice goalkeeper and is tipped to become the next Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Plizzari turns 17 in March and had been delivering some impressing performances for AC Milan Primavera team before gaining senior promotion at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign. The skilled goalkeeper is said to be as promising as Donnarumma at his age, but the ‘explosion’ of the senior rossoneri shot-stopper may prevent Plizzari from getting any regular game time at all at the San Siro in the future.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Plizzari will ask to leave AC Milan if Donnarumma signs a new deal with the club. Manchester City have been monitoring the talented goalkeeper for very long time and have submitted an offer of € 2 million to AC Milan. The Serie A giants have refused the Citizens’ opening offer, but Guardiola could make a new proposal in the future if Plizzari asks to leave the club.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
