Gianluigi Donnarumma underwent diagnostic procedures this morning: the results have shown a muscle contracture with swelling and inflammation in the adductor brevis muscle of his left thigh.

He will be monitored daily. — AC Milan (@acmilan) 27 dicembre 2017

AC Milan keeper Gigio Donnarumma has been ruled out from tonight’s derby against Inter with a muscle injury. AC Milan revealed this morning that the 18-year-old has failed to recover in time for the San Siro showdown and further details regarding Donnarumma’s physical situation are now emerging.The promising goalkeeper has undergone medical examination earlier today and AC Milan have just released a medical update regarding their star.“Gianluigi Donnarumma underwent diagnostic procedures this morning: the results have shown a muscle contracture with swelling and inflammation in the adductor brevis muscle of his left thigh. He will be monitored daily.”According to Sky Sport, Donnarumma is also in doubt for the upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina. AC Milan will be monitoring the player’s physical conditions on a daily basis, which means the derby clash against Inter may not be the only game Donnarumma will skip.Marco Storari is set to replace Donnaruma tonight.