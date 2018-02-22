AC Milan release injury update on Romangoli and Conti
11 April at 18:25AC Milan have just released an injury update about their injured stars Alessio Romagnoli and Andrea Conti. Both defenders are out of action but while the rossoneri hope Romagnoli can return to action before the end of the season, while Conti’s season is over due to a second knee injury he sustained last month.
AC Milan’s head of medical staff Stefano Melegatti has released an update on both players on the club’s official website.
“Romagnoli picked up a muscle injury, we think he has a third degree strain and we won’t rush to have him back to action. We’ll take the time that we need and in 10/12 days we will make a new evaluation of the player’s physical shape.”
“Andrea [Conti] feels great, both physically and psychologically. He had a knee surgery last week and he seems to be recovering pretty well. It’s hard to say when he will return to action, he has just begun the rehabilitation, so far so good.”
