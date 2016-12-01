AC Milan release official statement about Donnarumma

Following news and speculations about the future of Gigio Donnarumma, AC Milan have decided to publish an official statement about the status of the Italian goalkeeper.



Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola reportedly wants to cancel his contract as he believes Donnarumma was forced to sign a contract extension with the club in the summer.



Donnarumma was supposed to have a double release clause included in his contract but AC Milan have not registered them which means there is now no release clause included in the player’s deal.



Here’s how AC Milan commented the situation:



“Gigio is a sporting and economic heritage of the club. He is contracted with the club until 2021 and everybody at the club is always in contact with him. He has a great relationship with his manager and with the director of sport Mirabelli.”



“Said that, AC Milan are now focused on the upcoming games. Gattuso confirmed yesterday and it is now the time to think about the football pitch without thinking about the transfer window. The team must continue to work hard to return to greatness.”