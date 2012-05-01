AC Milan respond to mayor Sala re San Siro - Who hits back again

After having heard what the mayor of Milano, Giuseppe Sala said about the club's will to build their own stadium, AC Milan released the following statement denying that they have such plans,



The statement released on the clubs homepage reads: "In relation to the statements released by the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, who stated that AC Milan has expressed the will to think about having their own stadium and that the City Council would have given the club time to consider alternative areas of the cities, estimating in two to three months the time-frame to find a summary of options, AC Milan states that the Club has never expressed the desire to leave San Siro.



Although AC Milan considers important for its future to play in an owned stadium, therefore not sharing it with other teams, the decision on which can be the future sports facilities of the Milanese teams can be taken in adequate time and with full agreement of all the parties involved. It is for this reason that AC Milan, together with the City Council, have started a series of meetings and evaluating the areas available on the territory, taking into consideration the value of San Siro and the possible redevelopment of the stadium.



Only at the conclusion of this path, all the parties involved will be able to express a full evaluation and eventually take decisions."



After this statement Giuseppe Sala took to twitter in a series of tweets responding to Milan tweeting. "Let's make it simple: I think that for Milano, the fans and the tourists, the Stadium must be modernized. When will Milan be able to tell me if they are available to or not to invest in our stadium?"



Moments later Sala continued: "To make it clear for everyone: this invitation is also open to Inter as San Siro is the stadium of all Milanese people."