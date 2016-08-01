AC Milan resume interest in rock-solid Argentinian defender

AC Milan have resumed their interest in Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio who is currently under contract with LaLiga side Villareal. The Serie A giants tried hard to sign Musacchio last summer but did not manage to reach an economic agreement with the Spanish club as the rossoneri were short of cash at that time due to ongoing talks for the club’s takeover which should be finalized in March.



Musacchio’s Villareal contract expires in 2018 and the player has been rejecting any contract extension offer he has received from his club. If the player fail to sign a new agreement by the end of the season, Villareal will have just two transfer windows available to monetize the player’s exit, otherwise he could join any other club for free once his contract expires.



New AC Milan owners are planning big investments to strengthen the team in the summer and Musacchio could be the first player to be joining the Serie A giants.

