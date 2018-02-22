AC Milan: Romagnoli to recover in time for Coppa Italia final?
01 May at 10:30AC Milan and Juventus will be playing the Coppa Italia final at Rome’s Olimpic stadium on the 9th of May. The rossoneri star Alessio Romagnoli is currently out of action due to a muscle injury that he picked up three weeks ago but according to our sources, the Italy International could recover in time to face Juventus in less than two weeks.
Romagnoli has been training every day, even during the team’s days off. His load of work increases every day and AC Milan medical staff will understand in the next few days if the player will be eligible to play against Juventus on the 9th of May.
Romagnoli is not expected to play against Verona this coming week-end but the player could be eligible to play against Juventus..
The Italian centre-back will push to make return to action in the most important game of the season for AC Milan. The rossoneri conceded 13 goals in 10 games played without Romagnoli this season, keeping a clean sheet only twice.
