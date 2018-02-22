AC Milan’s 2018/19 home shirt leaks online
25 April at 16:40AC Milan’s new home shirt has been unveiled by footyheadlines.com. Indeed, it is the Rossoneri’s first kit release since they signed a technical sponsorship with Puma, following the expiry of their agreement with Adidas.
The jersey reverts to a classic design with 11 solid red and black vertical stripes, while the black sleeves are intersected by a single red stripe. As per usual, the Fly Emirates logo is present as well as that of Puma.
Check out our gallery to see Il Diavolo’s latest shirt in all its glory.
#ACMilan's 2018/19 PUMA home shirt, according to @footy_headlines.— SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) April 25, 2018
What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/gVffFGwEXe
(Footy Headlines)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
