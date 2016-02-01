AC Milan’s average point per game in 2017 is simply embarrassing
05 December at 10:15AC Milan failed to beat Serie A strugglers Benevento this past Sunday and not even the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso has helped the team to show some improvements. The rossoneri are the 19th team in Serie A for distance covered this season and the upcoming game against Rijeka is not going to be as challenging for the Serie A giants who, on the other hand, must beat Bologna next week-end.
The 2017 has been a terrible year for the rossoneri and their fans. As Il Corriere dello Sport points out, Montella’s average point per game in the second part of last season was 1,43 (8W, 6D, 7L). The Italian tactician begun the current campaign with an average point per game of 1,4 (6W, 3D, 6L). The total average point per game of AC Milan in 2017 is 1,41 (14W, 9D, 13L), which means the rossoneri would sit 9th in the table if the season had begun in January 2017.
