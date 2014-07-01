AC Milan's Bonucci 'very angry' after Benevento draw

Leonardo Bonucci was very disappointed after the 2-2 draw away against Benevento when speaking with Milan TV after the match.



The former Juventus and Inter defender stated that "there is immense disappointment. I am angry we lost these three points at a delicate moment. Gattuso should have given us a shock but instead we are here again saying that something was missing."



Bonucci was adamant that AC Milan have to let go of the poor result and must look forward stating that "we take a point and we look ahead, with the desire to improve and work. The ingredients to have a successful season are not missing. There are a lot of things we have to improve on, our play, the defence, possession and aggression."



"In my career I have always looked ahead, knowing that you achieve your targets through work and sacrifice for your teammates. If we all worked like that, we could have some success" Bonucci concluded.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)