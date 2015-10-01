AC Milan’s budget for new striker revealed
07 August at 11:45AC Milan have already completed ten signings this summer but the Serie A giants are expected to take a few more new faces at the San Siro in the current summer transfer window.
The Serie A giants will sign a new striker this summer and several big names are being linked with a move to the San Siro.
Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aumabeyang are believed too expensive for the San Siro hierarchy, which means Nikola Kalinic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain the only two credible candidates to join the rossoneri this summer.
According to Tuttosport, AC Milan’s budget to sign a new striker is set to € 30 million. That is just as much as Fiorentina want for Kalinic although AC Milan have only offered € 20 million yet.
There is still a substantial gap between offer and demand and the idea of having Ibrahimovic back at the San Siro is something AC Milan representatives are seriously thinking of.
The Swede is a free agent and Mirabelli has refused to rule out a possible return of the former Manchester United star.
Talks with both Fiorentina and Mino Raiola will be ongoing in the coming days. Who will become the new main striker of AC Milan?
