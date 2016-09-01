AC Milan's Cutrone names his role model

AC Milan's young striker Patrick Cutrone was awarded the Ercole Sannita award during which he took the time to answer questions from the gathering media.



Cutrone began by stating that: "I chose number 63 because that is the year that my father was born. I owe everything to my family, I am not the only one who has made sacrifices, so have they."



The youngster was then asked about another young Italoian young striker, Torino's Andrea Belotti, saying that: "It’s an honour to be compared to a player like him. I hope to become like him."



In conclusion Cutrone was asked about his passionate and never say die attitude on the pitch replying that: "I think that’s the minimum you have to give for a prestigious team like Milan, because this club has an important history. It’s an honour to play for Milan."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)