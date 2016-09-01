AC Milan's Cutrone names his role model
20 December at 20:40AC Milan's young striker Patrick Cutrone was awarded the Ercole Sannita award during which he took the time to answer questions from the gathering media.
Cutrone began by stating that: "I chose number 63 because that is the year that my father was born. I owe everything to my family, I am not the only one who has made sacrifices, so have they."
The youngster was then asked about another young Italoian young striker, Torino's Andrea Belotti, saying that: "It’s an honour to be compared to a player like him. I hope to become like him."
In conclusion Cutrone was asked about his passionate and never say die attitude on the pitch replying that: "I think that’s the minimum you have to give for a prestigious team like Milan, because this club has an important history. It’s an honour to play for Milan."
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
